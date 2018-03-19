Image copyright PA Image caption The woman was persuaded to transfer thousands of pounds to five different accounts

A woman in her 70s from the Scottish Borders has been conned out of more than £40,000.

A man claiming to be from her bank called her about alleged fraudulent activity on her account and persuaded her to transfer the funds.

The victim, from Kelso, was told to go to her local branch and send the money to five different accounts.

A relative of the woman contacted police after the money was not returned as the caller had claimed it would be.

The incident happened earlier this month and has prompted a warning from police to people to remain vigilant.

'Prey on fears'

Det Sgt Stevie Halls said: "These criminals are highly manipulative and can be very convincing.

"They prey on people's fears and victims are pressured into ignoring their better judgement and providing money or personal information.

"If you receive an unexpected call claiming that you have been a victim of fraud or that you owe an organisation money, please just take a moment to verify this.

"Advise the caller that you will contact the company on your own terms and hang up immediately."

He said people should find a phone number from an official website or from previous correspondence and use a different phone from the one they were contacted on.

"Anyone can fall victim to this, but please warn elderly or vulnerable friends or relatives in particular of this type of scam and what they should do in the event that they receive such a phone call," he added.