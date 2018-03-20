Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A68 south of Earlston

A man in his 50s has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A68 in the Scottish Borders.

The accident - involving a northbound silver Kia and a black Fiat - happened near the Ravenswood roundabout south of Earlston on Monday afternoon.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh but died shortly after being admitted.

A woman in her 40s was also taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact them.