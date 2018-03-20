Biker badly hurt in A7 accident near Galashiels
- 20 March 2018
A motorcyclist has been badly hurt after he came off his bike on the A7 just outside Galashiels.
The man was on the Boleside stretch when the accident happened, at about 12:15.
He was taken to Borders General Hospital and the road was shut between the Kingsknowes roundabout and the golf course road heading out of Selkirk for about three hours.
However, Traffic Scotland said it had now been reopened.