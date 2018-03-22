Image copyright NHS Dumfries and Galloway Image caption The incident happened at the old Dumfries Infirmary site

A health board has apologised for how it handled a complaint over a patient found "disorientated and upset" in a hospital stairwell.

The case involved a woman admitted to Dumfries Infirmary with lung cancer which had spread to her brain.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman did not uphold a complaint about the board's failure to ensure she did not leave her ward.

However, it described the way the case was dealt with as "poor".

The patient - named Miss A - was taking steroid medication which caused "psychotic symptoms" requiring admission to the old Dumfries Infirmary prior to its move to a new site.

'Independence and dignity'

On one occasion when her family went to visit her, they were unable to find her but subsequently discovered her in a stairwell.

Her daughter complained about NHS Dumfries and Galloway's failure to ensure her mother did not leave the ward and how it handled the complaint.

The SPSO took advice from a nursing expert who highlighted the importance of the balance to be struck between staff monitoring patients while "promoting some independence and dignity".

In its response, the health board said the ward had been very busy at the time.

It added that staff did their best to monitor vulnerable patients and it was "extremely sorry and disappointed" it had been unable to stop Miss A leaving the ward.

The SPSO concluded the board's response to the incident had been "reasonable" and did not consider that she should have been under closer supervision.

However, it did find that the handling of the complaint had fallen short of required standards.

It said the complaint had not been taken forward initially because it was believed Miss A's consent was required and she was unable to give it.

Action taken

The SPSO found the board had failed to communicate its reasons for not taking it forward and had not investigated until the Patient Advice and Support Service became involved.

It ordered the health board to apologise for the failings in its complaints handling and also recommended staff should be confident about when consent was needed before a complaint could be investigated.

It concluded the case could have been dealt with without Miss A's consent.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it accepted the findings and had apologised to the family for the failings identified.

"The board has responded to the ombudsman detailing the actions it has taken to address the recommendations made by the SPSO, and the SPSO have confirmed they are satisfied," a statement added.