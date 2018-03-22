Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A68 south of Earlston

The family of a man killed in a crash on the A68 in the Borders have said they are "devastated" by his death.

Police identified Sean Craughwell, 54, from Selkirk, as the victim of the two-vehicle accident which happened south of Earlston on Monday afternoon.

He suffered fatal injuries when his Fiat Panda was in collision with a Kia Sorento.

The other driver - a 40-year-old woman - was treated in hospital for serious injuries to her arm and hand.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mr Craughwell's family said: "Our family are devastated by Sean's death and he will be sorely missed.

"We request that our privacy is now respected while we grieve at this very difficult time."

Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing and asked anyone with information to come forward.