Image caption The man died at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash on the A7

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

The 55-year-old from Edinburgh suffered fatal injuries when his bike came off the road near Galashiels on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Borders General Hospital and then transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died on Thursday morning.

Anyone who has information about the incident has been asked to contact the police.