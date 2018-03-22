Motorcyclist dies after A7 crash near Galashiels
- 22 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.
The 55-year-old from Edinburgh suffered fatal injuries when his bike came off the road near Galashiels on Tuesday.
He was taken to the Borders General Hospital and then transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died on Thursday morning.
Anyone who has information about the incident has been asked to contact the police.