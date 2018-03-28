Image copyright PA Image caption The mixed up passports have caused confusion, BBC Scotland has been told

An investigation has been launched after five people in Dumfries and Galloway received strangers' passports in the mail.

The security blunder emerged when one woman took to social media in a bid to find her missing passport.

It has led to concerns about the security of valuable personal data.

A Home Office spokesman said the security of personal documents was of "paramount importance" and it was urgently investigating the issue.

The problem was uncovered by Charmaine Firth, a mortgage advisor from Dalry in Dumfries and Galloway.

She was due to receive her passport last Friday but when she opened the envelope the passport inside belonged to a man from nearby Twynholm.

Image copyright Charmaine Firth Image caption Chairmaine Firth turned to Facebook in a bid to try and trace her missing passport

She could not get in touch with HM Passport Office to report the problem so she used Facebook to trace the Twynholm man.

He told her he had been sent the passport of a woman from Newton Stewart.

When Ms Firth contacted her, she said she had the documents of Glanville Jones, 94, from Kippford.

Meanwhile, Mr Jones had been sent the passport of Evie Whyte, 18, who lives in Port William.

He told BBC Scotland that the issue had caused a lot of confusion.

He said: "A girl phoned me yesterday, she hadn't got her passport but somebody had told her somebody had got mine.

"And she wondered whether I'd got hers - but I hadn't, it was a different girl's that I'd got.

"I am bothered about it, I don't think it's right really. I thought about phoning the MP actually."

Ms Whyte said she was also sent the wrong passport but she returned it to HM Passport Office.

'Really huge concern'

Mr Jones said he posted Ms Whyte's passport to her, while the Twynholm man picked up his documents personally from Ms Firth.

However Ms Firth herself has yet to trace her documents and she is concerned that her details are at risk of being stolen.

"Someone out there has received my passport," she said.

"It's a total breach of the data protection act. Our passport details can be used fraudulently so that's obviously a really huge concern for me.

"I can't understand how there has been such a big mix-up."

The official advice to people who have found themselves in this situation is to contact HM Passport Office to arrange for the passport to be returned.

However, both Ms Firth and Mr Jones told BBC Scotland that they had difficulty getting in touch with the agency.

Ms Firth, a mother-of-two, is due to go on a family holiday to the Costa Brava in two weeks time.

"Hopefully I will have my passport before the 11 April, if not it will be three of my family members going without me," she said.

A total of 472 passports were lost during delivery in 2016 - up from 312 in 2012, according to the UK government.

A Home Office spokesman said: "The security of our customers' documents is of paramount importance and we are investigating this matter urgently."