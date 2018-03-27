Eden Festival in line for funding boost

Image copyright Christopher Werrett Image caption The Eden Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year

Councillors are being asked to approve a funding package for the Eden Festival in southern Scotland.

The local authority wanted to review the event's finances before agreeing to give it support.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is now being asked to agree a grant award of £8,000 towards the four-day event at Raehills Estate near Beattock in June.

A report said it promised a "high quality and varied line-up" for this year's edition.

Groove Armada have been unveiled as one of the headline acts for the festival which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

It will take place from 7 to 10 June with an anticipated crowd of about 10,000.

The council report described it as an "important source of skills development in the events sector in Dumfries and Galloway".

It said supporting the festival would contribute towards visitor and events spend of more than £30m by the end of 2021, which is a target of the region's major festivals and events strategy.