Image caption Public Service Broadcasting will return to southern Scotland later this year

Public Service Broadcasting are among a list of acts to be added to the line-up for this year's Electric Fields festival.

They will join Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Leftfield, James and Teenage Fanclub at the event.

The festival will be staged at Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill from 30 August to 1 September.

RIDE, The Horrors, Hollie Cook, Dream Wife and The Orielles have also been added to the line-up.

It will be a second visit to Dumfries and Galloway for Public Service Broadcasting in the space of a year.

They performed in the Spiegeltent at the Big Burns Supper in January.