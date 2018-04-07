Image caption The 50th anniversary of Jim Clark's death is being marked in the Scottish Borders

A series of events are being staged in the Scottish Borders to mark the 50th anniversary of Jim Clark's death.

The double Formula One world champion was killed in a crash in Germany on 7 April 1968.

The programme includes a church service in Chirnside, an exhibition of his cars and an anniversary dinner.

The driver was born in Kilmany in Fife, but was raised in the Borders, and was crowned Formula One world champion in 1963 and 1965.

The full programme of events over Saturday and Sunday is available on the Jim Clark Trust website.

The anniversary comes ahead of the start of work on a £1.6m expansion of a museum in Duns in his honour.

It is hoped that the work will be completed by late spring next year.

The current facility will shut on 31 May to allow the overhaul to begin.