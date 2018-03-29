Image caption The transfer back into the upgraded building will take three weeks to complete

Work to transfer pupils back into a Dumfries secondary after a £24m overhaul has started.

Students at St Joseph's College began their Easter holidays a day early to allow the switch to take place.

The break has also been extended to three weeks while the move out of temporary classrooms is made.

It had originally been hoped the transfer could be made in February but it was put back to Easter to ensure "minimal impact on learning".

Pupils have been in temporary buildings in the school grounds while the overhaul work took place.

The project is part of the first phase of the wider Dumfries Learning Town project designed to upgrade education facilities in the town.