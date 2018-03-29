Image copyright WF Millar

A German property developer has concluded a multi-million pound deal for a Borders hotel and golf course.

Dusseldorf-based 12.18. Investment said it planned to invest about £30m and create 60 new jobs in a redevelopment of the Roxburghe Hotel near Kelso.

It will operate as Schloss Roxburghe when it reopens next year.

Managing partner Kai Richter said the purchase would not only boost the company's portfolio but also be "profitable for the entire region".

The 19th Century property currently has 22 rooms, a restaurant and bar but the German firm hopes to add 57 more rooms, a spa and 60 lodges on the surrounding estate.

The Duke of Roxburghe said: "The plans which the new owners have for major investment in the Roxburghe are very exciting indeed.

"We wish 12.18. every success with the new development and the operation in future and I have no doubt that it will become one of the most outstanding resort destinations in Scotland.

"I would like to pay particular thanks to all the staff who have worked with great dedication to deliver exceptional standards of service to our guests over the years."

The golf course and clubhouse will remain open during the redevelopment of the hotel.