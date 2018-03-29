Image copyright Phil Wilkinson Image caption Petrol pumps have returned to the Borders village after nearly a decade

A small Borders village has been celebrating the return of petrol pumps after nearly a decade.

Residents of Newcastleton - with a population of about 750 - set up a community trust to bring them back three years ago.

They bought the original petrol station site and raised funds to allow the project to proceed.

They estimate it will save households in the area about £300 a year in fuel costs for their vehicles.

The village was about 10 miles from the nearest petrol station in Langholm with another about 14 miles away in Kielder.

Image copyright Phil Wilkinson Image caption Three local children helped officially launch the service

However, it now has its own pumps which were officially opened by three local schoolchildren.

The Newcastlelton Community Fuel Project will initially offer unleaded petrol and diesel with electric charging points and air and water services available from May.

Every litre of fuel sold will also generate a penny for the community to invest in local initiatives.

Steve Hartley, who chairs Newcastleton and District Community Trust, said: "We might only be a small place, but what we lack in size, we more than make up for with vision, energy and a strong community that works together to achieve great things.

"For locals and visitors alike, we hope that everyone considers refuelling their vehicle here.

"Not only is it a great opportunity to rediscover our vibrant little village, you are also supporting our local community in a way which benefits every single person who lives in this special corner of the Scottish Borders."

Image copyright Phil Wilkinson Image caption Every litre of fuel sold generates funds for local community projects

Maureen McGinn, of the Big Lottery Fund Scotland which put £320,000 towards the £450,000 project, said it was a "vital service" which could bring "huge benefits".

A range of other groups have also provided support.