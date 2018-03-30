South Scotland

Arrest over 'offensive napkin comments'

  • 30 March 2018

Police have said a 22-year-old man has been arrested as part of a hate crime investigation in Dumfries.

The inquiry began after racially-offensive comments were found scrawled on a napkin in a local Chinese restaurant.

The discovery was made by a member of staff at the Hong Kong Star in the Friars Vennel.

A report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics