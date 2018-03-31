Image copyright Google Image caption Police set up a 100 metre exclusion zone in the village of Terregles

Specialist officers from the emergency services are carrying out a second day of investigations after the death of a man near Dumfries.

They had found a chemical spill in the cottage when they were called there at about 12:00 on Friday.

The death of a man whose body was found in the cottage is being treated as "unexplained".

A 100m (328ft) exclusion zone remains in place although the police said the public should not be concerned.

They added that investigation work is expected to continue for most of Saturday.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Police Scotland said: "Specialist officers from the emergency services remain at a farm cottage, near the Old Glen in Terregles, Dumfries this morning.

"Emergency services were called to the cottage, around 1200 hrs on Friday 30 March 2018 and discovered the body of a man within the cottage. His death is being treated as unexplained.

"In addition, officers came across a chemical spill on the floor of the cottage. Specialist officers are conducting inquiries and assessing the area. They are expected to be there for most of today.

"An exclusion zone of 100 metres remains in place as a precaution. There is no cause for concern for members of the public."