South Scotland

Man who died after motorbike crash on A7 named

  • 2 April 2018

A man who died after a crash on the A7 just outside Galashiels has been named.

David Reagan, 54, from Edinburgh, came off his motorbike on the road to Selkirk on Tuesday 20 March.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died two days later.

