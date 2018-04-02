Image copyright Google Image caption Police set up a 100m exclusion zone in the village of Terregles

A 100m (328ft) exclusion zone put in place around a farm cottage near Dumfries has been lifted - four days after the death of a 68-year-old man.

The man's body was found in the house at the Old Glen near Terregles at lunchtime on Friday.

The area was cordoned off after a chemical spill was discovered on the floor inside the property.

Police have now said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

They have stressed that there is no risk to the wider community.