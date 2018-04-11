Image caption Young's has proposed moving production from Annan to Grimsby

A mass meeting is to be staged in Annan in the campaign against the proposed closure of a Pinneys of Scotland plant.

Parent company Young's Seafood has planned the move which would see the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Workers will lead the meeting at the town's Market Hall and outline the impact of moving production to Grimsby.

South of Scotland SNP MSP Joan McAlpine said it was a chance for staff to make their voices heard and make it clear what a "catastrophe" the move would be.

"The response in Annan and across Dumfries and Galloway has been absolutely fantastic," she said.

"The response of the workers and the campaign group that has been set up by the workers and their families - Save Pinneys of Annan - has been so impressive.

"People are absolutely not going to take this lying down and are fighting back."

Dumfries and Galloway Council's Labour leader Elaine Murray will update the meeting on the work of an action group formed last week in light of the announcement.

It is scheduled to hold further talks with management.

"I think one of the things that we can assure people is that all of us are intent on preserving and creating as many jobs as possible," said Ms Murray.

"We don't want to see anybody ending up redundant over that - now that's a big ask.

"There are different ways in which that might be able to be achieved but that's our primary aim."

'Hold nerve'

Dumfriesshire Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell is also set to take part in the meeting.

"We have got to recognise at this point that an experienced, dedicated workforce is the biggest single asset that the Pinneys site has," he said.

"I want to make sure that workers understand that and that they hold their nerve over the next week or so when there is still a chance to ensure that production remains at that site."

Union representatives and local Green politicians are also expected to attend.

The Save Pinneys of Annan campaign group has urged as many workers and locals as possible to come along to the meeting which is being held at 18:00 on Wednesday in the Market Hall.