Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The caller claimed the man's wife had been in a car accident and needed emergency surgery

A couple from southern Scotland have been the target of a "distressing" emergency surgery scam.

A man from the Thornhill area received a phone call from his wife's mobile number claiming to be from a doctor.

He said she had been in a car accident and needed an operation not covered by NHS budgets and asked for funding.

His wife also received similar claims in a call which appeared to come from her husband's phone. Police said that "thankfully" no money had been lost.

They said there had been reports of the scam being repeated across the UK.

"The perpetrators appear to be using sophisticated methods to link two mobile numbers together, in order to achieve the necessary impact, to fulfil their scam," said a spokesman.

"This incident has been distressing for the parties involved, but luckily no bank details were given out.

"Please make friends and relatives aware of this incident, especially the more vulnerable."