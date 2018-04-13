Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People are being encouraged to walk more as part of the strategy

An increase in physical activity among adults in Dumfries and Galloway is being targeted as part of efforts to improve health and well-being.

The region has one of the lowest proportions of adults in Scotland meeting "keep-fit" guidelines.

Less than a quarter of school pupils achieve the recommended 60 minutes a day of physical activity.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway and other agencies have developed the Sit Less, Move More strategy in response.

Public health specialist Chris Topping said the key was getting people motivated, and stressed that activity did not have to be structured or mean signing up to a gym.

'Great impact'

He added that the region had a lot to offer in terms of exercise opportunities.

"Dumfries and Galloway is one of the areas in Scotland with the most accessible green space," he said.

"We are blessed with outdoor environments which are free.

"Getting more people out into those walking brings significant mental health and well-being benefits beyond just the physical - there are social benefits as well.

"Walking, cycling and those unstructured activities bring a great, great impact."