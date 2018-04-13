A 52-year-old man has appeared in court following a road accident almost a year ago in which a motorcyclist died.

Michael Cloy, 47, of Kirkton, was killed in the crash on the A711 Dalbeattie road outside Dumfries in April last year.

James Kiltie, of Dumfries, appeared in private at the town's sheriff court on a petition alleging causing death by careless driving.

No plea was made and he was released on bail.