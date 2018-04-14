Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris has said he wants to help those affected by plans to close a fish factory in southern Scotland.

Parent company Young's Seafood has announced plans to move production from its Pinneys of Scotland site in Annan with the loss of at least 450 jobs.

Harris used to work at the plant and his management team has been in touch with the local council.

He has asked if there is anything he can to do to assist.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people attended a mass meeting over the future of the factory.

Details have also emerged about three companies potentially interested in taking over the plant.

Two are believed to be local concerns involved in food processing with the third a national competitor of Young's Seafood.

Enterprise Minister Paul Wheelhouse said the Scottish government was in discussion with a number of companies in relation to the site.

Image caption Calvin Harris used to work at the factory in Annan

Dumfries and Galloway Council leader Elaine Murray said she had received a message from Harris via music management company Three Six Zero.

It said: "Calvin forwarded me the article about the Pinneys facility that is being threatened with closure in Dumfries and asked if there is anything he can do to help with the situation? He used to work there.

"I wanted to check in and see if it was something you had been involved in or had any visibility on the situation?"

The council posted a message about the DJ's intervention on Facebook asking: "What do you think? What would you like to see?"

Some suggestions included he stage a concert in the region, film his next music video there or come and meet the factory workers in person.

Others urged him to buy the Pinneys plant.