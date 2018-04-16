Image caption About 450 jobs could be lost with the closure of the site in Annan

A formal 45-day consultation period over the closure of the Pinneys of Scotland fish processing factory at Annan has started.

It comes just under two weeks after parent company Young's Seafood announced plans to shut the plant and move production to Grimsby.

The proposals would see the loss of at least 450 jobs.

An action group is already working on ways to mitigate the impact of the move should it go ahead.

Enterprise Minister Paul Wheelhouse is scheduled to visit the plant for talks with senior management on Thursday.

'Major challenges'

The regional organiser of the Unite union, Andy McFarlane, said the start of the consultation period meant they had to focus on trying to save jobs on the site.

"There are major challenges to that," he admitted.

"I don't think anybody's going to kid anybody on that there aren't major challenges in terms of the business decisions that have been made by Young's."

He stressed that it was also possible to extend talks beyond the 45 day limit.

"We would hope that we use every minute of the consultation period in order to try and alleviate the situation," he said.

"But equally, if we have to extend that, then both sides will agree to extend that and carry it forward and isolate and explore every avenue that is open to try and alleviate the position that we find ourselves in just now."