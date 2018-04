Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A68 south of Jedburgh at the weekend

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after his bike was in collision with a deer in the Borders.

The accident happened shortly before 16:00 on Sunday on the A68 between Carter Bar and Jedburgh near Camptown.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old man was taken to Borders General Hospital with serious, but not life threatening. injuries.

The road was closed for more than two hours to allow the emergency services to deal with the accident.