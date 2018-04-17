Walter Scott Prize shortlist revealed

Image copyright Walter Scott Prize Image caption Six books are in the running for the prize which will be announced in the Borders in June

The six-book shortlist for the £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction has been revealed.

Jennifer Egan, Jane Harris, Paul Lynch, Patrick McGrath, Rachel Malik and Benjamin Myers are in the running for the award this year.

Judges said it had been a "real treat" to explore the different periods of history the books covered.

The overall winner will be announced at the Borders Book Festival in Melrose on 16 June.

The six books on the shortlist are:

Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

Sugar Money by Jane Harris

Grace by Paul Lynch

The Wardrobe Mistress by Patrick McGrath

Miss Boston and Miss Hargreaves by Rachel Malik

The Gallows Pole by Benjamin Myers

The judges said: "This year's shortlist encompasses the rural and the urban, the exotic and the everyday, the epic and the intimate.

"The narrative drive in each of our shortlisted books is compelling, and on the pages are universal truths with which we can identify.

"The judges are relishing the challenge of alighting on a winner."