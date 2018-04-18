Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brooms Road was closed for an investigation

Police are appealing for help in tracing a "good Samaritan" who gave an injured man a lift to hospital following a fight in Dumfries.

He was one of two men who were hurt in the early-morning altercation near a driving test centre in Brooms Road.

Officers want to trace a third man who drove one of the victims to hospital.

In a statement, police said: "We know he was in a car and that is it. If this was you or you know who it was please contact police on 101."

They also want to speak to anyone who was in the Brooms Road area at about 01:00 on Wednesday who may have information about the incident.

The road was closed for short time for an investigation but has now reopened.