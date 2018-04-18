Image caption The comments were found on a napkin left in the Hong Kong Star

A man who admitted leaving a note containing derogatory and racist comments on a Chinese restaurant napkin has been fined £200.

Ciaran Roddy Bell, 22, of Locharbriggs, must also pay £300 in compensation.

He admitted committing the offence at the Hong Kong Star in Friars Vennel in Dumfries last month.

The note was found by a member of staff and the restaurant posted it on Facebook saying that it would not tolerate racist remarks.

Police subsequently launched an investigation and an arrest was made about a fortnight after the incident.