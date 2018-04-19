South Scotland

NHS Borders email system back in operation

  • 19 April 2018
A hardware failure which had knocked out a health board's email system has been addressed.

NHS Borders staff had been unable to send or receive messages since the weekend.

It stressed the issue was not a cyber attack and that all personal data and patient information was safe.

The system is now back up and running and the health board thanked everyone for their "patience and understanding" over the past few days.

