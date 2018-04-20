Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The canisters were found in a play park in Annan

Small canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, have been found in a play park.

Police Scotland said that the discovery had been made at the site in Annan on Thursday.

"Contrary to what some believe, there are risks attached to abusing nitrous oxide," a statement warned.

"Prolonged usage causes the oxygen level in the body to drop and this leads to dizziness, unconsciousness or worse," it added.

Police said that mixing the gas with alcohol was "especially dangerous".

"Our message is clear - abusing nitrous oxide is dangerous and the canisters should never be left in a children's play park," the statement concluded.