Image copyright Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The rescue team was called out twice in a short space of time at the weekend

A mountain rescue team was called out twice in the space of half an hour to help two crashed mountain bikers.

In the first incident on Sunday afternoon a woman suffered head injuries and a broken wrist on a downhill track at Innerleithen.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team (TVMRT) members were then diverted to help a 12-year-old boy with a suspected broken shoulder on the Eildon Hills.

They praised the actions of other riders in both incidents.

The rescue team was able to get the injured boy to a team Land Rover and off the hill to a waiting ambulance.

'Massive difference'

The woman was stretchered off the hill and taken for treatment.

"In both incidents we were very impressed with the actions of other riders with the injured parties," a TVMRT statement said.

"Both casualties were given appropriate first aid and basic shelter until we arrived.

"Importantly we were also passed accurate grid references for both casualties which makes a massive difference to our ability to respond quickly."

It said both incidents had been resolved in just over an hour from the calls coming in with 21 volunteer team members deployed between the two crashes.