Berwickshire wind farm rejection overturned
- 23 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An eight-turbine wind farm in the Scottish Borders has been approved on appeal.
Councillors had rejected the project north of Howpark Farmhouse near Grantshouse claiming the area was already "saturated" with such schemes.
However, developers appealed against that decision to the Scottish government.
A reporter has now concluded that the project can proceed with a string of conditions attached.