Berwickshire wind farm rejection overturned

  • 23 April 2018
An eight-turbine wind farm in the Scottish Borders has been approved on appeal.

Councillors had rejected the project north of Howpark Farmhouse near Grantshouse claiming the area was already "saturated" with such schemes.

However, developers appealed against that decision to the Scottish government.

A reporter has now concluded that the project can proceed with a string of conditions attached.

