A man in the Borders has been conned out of more than £15,000.

He was called on Thursday by someone claiming to be from the Visa Fraud Squad and telling him his bank account had been compromised.

The victim, who is in his 60s, then got a second call from someone who said he was a police officer.

He got the man from Peebles to make five bank transfers to an account to ensure his money was "safe" - but the funds have now been lost.

Det Sgt Neil Drummond said: "This has been a despicable act that has left the victim understandably distressed.

"I would like to remind the public that police officers have no involvement in someone's bank accounts, and would never phone up to discuss money transactions."

He said they were only likely to phone someone to arrange a time to meet them in person.

'Out of the blue'

"If you do receive a phone call from a named officer, and want to be sure you are speaking to someone genuine, you can call us back on 101 and ask to be transferred to that named officer at their relevant department," he said.

"If you receive a call out of the blue claiming you have been a victim of fraud, or that your bank account has been compromised, please take some time to ensure this is legitimate.

"Criminals can use software to manipulate the numbers they call from so that they appear to be a reputable company.

"These criminals can be extremely manipulating and convincing, and if you are ever in any doubt, do not be afraid to hang up and check the legitimacy of the company before phoning them back."

He said anyone could be affected by such scams but asked friends and relatives to be aware that criminals often targeted the elderly and vulnerable.