Image caption A call has been made for a criminal investigation into the centre's construction

A south of Scotland MSP has renewed calls for a criminal investigation into the building of the DG One leisure complex in Dumfries.

It follows the publication of an inquiry report on construction failings at the centre which was closed in 2014.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is to pass the findings on to police and the health and safety executive.

MSP Colin Smyth said he believed the actions of original contractors Kier Northern deserved further scrutiny.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The inquiry highlighted a string of problems with the DG One centre

DG One opened in 2008 but was forced to shut permanently in 2014 for repair work which will cost more than the original construction.

Mr Smyth said the findings of the inquiry led by Prof John Cole into the project should be investigated further.

He said the scale of the defects meant they should be looked at more closely.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption DG One was shut permanently in 2014 for repairs

"Prof Cole himself says he has never seen so many failings in a single project, primarily by the company who built the leisure centre," he said.

"The level of systematic failure in the construction, I think, is absolutely eye-watering.

"You have to wonder was the building itself safe when the public were using it and, if not, surely - in my view - that's a criminal offence."

The company has said it will look at the contents of Prof Cole's report.

A spokesman said: "Kier notes the release of the report and will assess the findings of the independent inquiry as part of a continuous review of the delivery of its projects."