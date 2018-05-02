Image copyright Google Image caption The road was shut for about four hours as a result of the crash at the weekend

Police have identified an 87-year-old man who died after his car left the road and struck a tree in the Borders.

Gerald Kelly, known as Gerry, of Edinburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the A7 near Teviothead on Sunday.

The road in the area was shut for about four hours while crash investigations were carried out.

Police said inquiries were ongoing into the incident and a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sgt Andy Gibb said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Kelly's family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.

"I would appeal again for anyone who saw the vehicle immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to come forward to help with our investigations."