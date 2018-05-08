Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

A community party is to be held to mark the opening of a new play park in the Borders.

The facility in Galashiels will be one of the biggest in the south of Scotland once the £290,000 project is completed.

The Party in the Park is planned to take place on 26 May and is being organised by Scottish Borders Council with Galashiels community council.

It will be free to attend but anyone visiting is being encouraged to donate to local charities.