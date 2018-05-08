Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The primary school was shut after a fault was found in a solar panel

A fault in a solar panel has prompted the closure of a school in southern Scotland.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said the head teacher at Beattock Primary had made the decision "purely as a precautionary measure".

A short statement from the local authority said it was "focussed on resolving" the issue.

It added that it was hoped the school would be able to reopen as normal on Wednesday.