Solar panel fault shuts Beattock school
- 8 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fault in a solar panel has prompted the closure of a school in southern Scotland.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said the head teacher at Beattock Primary had made the decision "purely as a precautionary measure".
A short statement from the local authority said it was "focussed on resolving" the issue.
It added that it was hoped the school would be able to reopen as normal on Wednesday.