Image caption Two rescue teams and the first aid trainer were involved in the operation

A first aid training event in the Scottish Borders ended up in a real life rescue at the weekend.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team were on a refresher course when they were called out on Saturday afternoon.

They had to assist someone with a broken leg who had fallen off their quad bike near the Megget Reservoir.

An air ambulance could not land nearby and - along with Moffat Mountain Rescue Team - they helped carry the casualty to the waiting helicopter.

Their first aid trainer - from Ochils Mountain Rescue Team - also ended up assisting in the operation.