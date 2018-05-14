In pictures: Horse trials at Floors Castle

One of Scotland's biggest equestrian events took place in the Borders at the weekend. The Floors Castle Horse Trials welcomed some of the best in the sport to Kelso.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Floors Castle provided a spectacular backdrop to the event

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption A wide range of different classes were held from Friday until Sunday on the grounds

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption A schools competition was also held which saw teams from a number of primaries and secondaries in the Borders represented

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The setting provided a stern test for horses and riders

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Good weather graced much of the competition in the Scottish Borders

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The event has been running for more than 25 years

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption After the trials the jumps are packed away until the next event

