In pictures: Horse trials at Floors Castle

  • 14 May 2018

One of Scotland's biggest equestrian events took place in the Borders at the weekend. The Floors Castle Horse Trials welcomed some of the best in the sport to Kelso.

Floors Castle Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption Floors Castle provided a spectacular backdrop to the event
Horse trials Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption A wide range of different classes were held from Friday until Sunday on the grounds
Horse trials Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption A schools competition was also held which saw teams from a number of primaries and secondaries in the Borders represented
Horse trials Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption The setting provided a stern test for horses and riders
Horse trials Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption Good weather graced much of the competition in the Scottish Borders
Horse trials Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption The event has been running for more than 25 years
Horse trials Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption After the trials the jumps are packed away until the next event

All pictures copyright Dougie Johnston.

