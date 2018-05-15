Image caption Early work has started on the site of the campus

Plans to merge two primaries and a secondary in the Borders are on target to be completed by March 2020.

Enabling work has started on the new Jedburgh Intergenerational Learning Campus.

It involves stripping topsoil, moving earthworks and the construction of a large retaining wall.

Once completed, the project will replace Jedburgh Grammar, Howdenburn and Parkside primaries on the land at Hartrigge Park.

Image caption Last year there was no sign of the transformation planned for the site

Borders-based contractor RJT Excavations is involved in the early work on site.

Scottish Borders Council leader Shona Haslam said: "The start of the enabling works is another step towards the creation of this innovative new facility for Jedburgh.

"It is good to see we are on track for a March 2020 opening, and it is excellent news that we have local firm involved in the project at this stage, supporting the local economy.

"This development will serve the whole community, from two to 102-year-olds, with further education opportunities and community facilities for the town."