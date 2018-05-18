Scotland lands ice hockey championships
- 18 May 2018
Two world championship ice hockey events will be staged in Dumfries next year.
The women's division II group A will take place at the town's Ice Bowl from 2 to 8 April.
It will follow the women's under 18 division I group B competition from 6 to 12 January.
Teams from Australia, North Korea, Mexico, Slovenia, Spain, France, Poland, China, Netherlands and Norway will be involved across the two events.