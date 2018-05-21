Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A76 near Auldgirth at the weekend

A taxi driver has been attacked in his cab in a "road rage" incident on the A76.

Police said the incident took place near Auldgirth at about 16:45 on Sunday.

A campervan driver got out of his vehicle while they were stopped at temporary traffic lights and carried out the assault.

He has been described as in his early 50s, about 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with greasy dark hair.

He was wearing a dark jumper and jeans.

Police said it appeared the driver of the blue Ford Transit campervan had "taken umbrage" at the driving of his victim.

Sgt Joyce Adams said: "This appears to be a shocking incident of road rage that has left the victim shaken up and it is important we trace the suspect.

"We know traffic was held up for a short time, in both directions as a result of the attack and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident.

"Importantly, at least two drivers who stopped at the scene to assist the victim have made comments on having captured this incident on their dashcams. We want to hear from these witnesses."