Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe Image caption The incident took place off Sandyhills beach at the weekend

Coastguards have issued a warning about the dangers of using inflatables after two young girls were swept out to sea in the Solway Firth at the weekend.

It happened off Sandyhills beach - about five miles south of Dalbeattie.

The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon when the girls were caught out by the tide.

A major rescue operation was launched and four men staying at a nearby caravan site went into the water and managed to help them to shore.

Two lifeboats, a rescue helicopter and coastguard teams were sent to the scene.

'Not advisable'

A coastguard spokesman said: "The two girls went out on the lilo-type inflatables and were parted from them and went into the water.

"These are not advisable items to use and we would urge parents not to allow children to use them on dangerous coastal areas like the Solway."

He said the youngsters had been fortunate to only be suffering from shock and cold.

"Three other girls who were at the beach went in and helped after hearing their screams," he added.

"We can't stress how dangerous this is but fortunately in this incident they were saved.

"They were treated for the cold and then given advice before being taken home to their parents."