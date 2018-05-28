Derelict mansion near Kirkton targeted in fire attack
- 28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating a fire at a derelict mansion on the outskirts of Dumfries.
Officers believe the blaze at Carnsalloch House near Kirkton was started deliberately in one of the outbuildings and in the main building.
The incident happened at about 19:00 on Sunday.
It the third time in three years that the A-listed property has been the target of a suspected fireraising attack.