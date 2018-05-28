South Scotland

Derelict mansion near Kirkton targeted in fire attack

  • 28 May 2018
Carnsalloch House Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Police have appealed for help from anyone with information about the blaze

Police are investigating a fire at a derelict mansion on the outskirts of Dumfries.

Officers believe the blaze at Carnsalloch House near Kirkton was started deliberately in one of the outbuildings and in the main building.

The incident happened at about 19:00 on Sunday.

It the third time in three years that the A-listed property has been the target of a suspected fireraising attack.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites