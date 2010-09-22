Missing Dundee mother and daughter found safe and well
- 22 September 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 31-year-old mother from Dundee who had gone missing with her three-year-old daughter, has been found safe and well.
Tayside Police confirmed that Kirsty Morton and three-year-old Molly Cuthill have now been located.
The alarm was raised after Ms Morton left her home in the city at 1455 BST on Tuesday and collected her daughter from nursery.