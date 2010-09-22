Tayside and Central Scotland

Missing Dundee mother and daughter found safe and well

  • 22 September 2010

A 31-year-old mother from Dundee who had gone missing with her three-year-old daughter, has been found safe and well.

Tayside Police confirmed that Kirsty Morton and three-year-old Molly Cuthill have now been located.

The alarm was raised after Ms Morton left her home in the city at 1455 BST on Tuesday and collected her daughter from nursery.

