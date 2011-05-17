Image caption Sandy Gerrard was a patient at Bonnybridge Hospital, Falkirk

Police searching for a patient missing from Bonnybridge Hospital have recovered a man's body from a canal.

Sandy Gerrard, 69, was last seen on 10 May, walking west along the A803 near Kilsyth in North Lanarkshire. He was a patient a Bonnybridge Hospital.

The body was discovered by members of the public in the Forth and Clyde Canal close to Auchenstarry, Kilsyth.

Central Scotland Police said officers were working to formally establish the man's identity.

Plans to speak to motorists on the A803 between Bonnybridge and Kilsyth, close to where Mr Gerrard was last seen, have now been cancelled, police said.

Earlier, the inspector leading the investigation said the family of Mr Gerrard, who is originally from Aberdeenshire, were "deeply concerned" for his well-being. He has been missing for one week.