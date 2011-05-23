An investigation has been launched after a fire started in a derelict building in Bonnybridge, Falkirk.

Four appliances and a water carrier were sent to tackle the blaze in the two-storey building on Bridge Street, which started just before 0330 BST.

Police also closed the road for about two hours while the fire was brought under control.

Central Scotland Fire said dogs trained to sniff out accelerants had been sent to the building.

The fire was extinguished by about 0615 BST.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: "We are carrying out an investigation into the cause of the fire. We have called in our fire investigation dogs that are trained to sniff out accelerants."

Two other buildings near Bonnybridge have been destroyed by fire in recent weeks.

In April, fears of an explosion during a blaze at an industrial shed near Greenhill Road caused major disruption to rush hour rail travel across central Scotland.

And in March, a large fire destroyed a storage shed on Broomhill Road.

Central Scotland Fire said they were not able to link the blazes.