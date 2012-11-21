Image caption Comrie is only just recovering from heavy flooding after the Water of Ruchill burst its banks on Monday

Residents of the Perthshire village of Comrie are being warned to prepare for more flooding as heavy rain is forecast for much of Scotland on Thursday.

Perth and Kinross Council have provided 2,000 sand bags to replenish stocks after Monday's floods.

About 100 residents had to be evacuated after the Water of Ruchill burst its banks.

Tayside Fire and Rescue said they would have crews based in Comrie from early on Thursday morning as a precaution.

The local authority, Tayside Police and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said they had teams on standby and were monitoring the situation.

Clean up

Sepa said current forecasts suggested river levels may peak in the village mid-morning on Thursday and in Bridge of Earn 10 to 15 hours later.

Meanwhile, residents in Comrie have only just begun the clean-up operation following the floods at the beginning of the week.

The council has provided household skips in Camp Road, Barrack Road and Tay Avenue, so that residents affected can dispose of bulky and general household items.

The village was also badly flooded in August, when the Water of Ruchill previously burst its banks.