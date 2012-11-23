Image caption Charles McKenzie is alleged to have built a home-made generator in his flat at Dudhope Court

A Dundee man has been accused of "recklessly producing household electricity" with a bizarre home-made transformer.

Charles McKenzie is alleged to have rigged up a "dangerous transformer assembly" at his flat in Dundee's Dudhope Court to generate power.

Mr McKenzie, 55, was not at Dundee Sheriff Court to face the charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

Sheriff George Way continued the case without plea for three weeks.

Suspended generator

The charge alleges Mr McKenzie "culpably and recklessly" produced electricity "with total disregard for the safety of yourself and others".

Sheriff Way asked: "I don't quite understand - how does one culpably and recklessly produce electricity?"

Fiscal depute Laura Bruce said: "The Crown's position is that he had this man-made assembly in his house suspended from the ceiling by thin ropes.

"There was a car battery and cans of petrol nearby."