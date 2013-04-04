Image caption Head teacher Alan McKenzie fell through the ice on Monday

Police divers searching for a head teacher who fell through ice into a loch near Kinross have recovered a body.

Errol Primary school head teacher Alan McKenzie, 48, is understood to have fallen through the ice while sledging at Dow Loch during a family day out.

Emergency crews, two helicopters and a water rescue team were called to the incident just before 15:00 on Monday.

Police Scotland said a man's body was recovered at about 1725 on Thursday.

It has not yet been identified.

Earlier, in a statement issued through police, Mr McKenzie's partner said it had been a "trying and very difficult time for us all".

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service firefighters had to travel to the area on foot as it was a considerable distance from the road, climbing a 150ft ridge to gain access to the loch.