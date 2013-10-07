Police were warned about drink-driver before Forfar crash

Police officers were twice warned about a drink-driver before a crash which left a pedestrian with serious injuries, an investigation has found.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) said officers failed to carry out checks despite the alarm being raised in the hours before the accident in Forfar in June.

The Tayside Division officers were also using out-of-date intelligence systems.

Police Scotland said any concerns would be addressed.

The force had asked the PIRC to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident on 1 June, in which a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured.

The driver involved in the crash was arrested and admitted various road traffic offences, including driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police officers had twice been provided with information by a member of the public about the man's fitness to drive.

The commissioner, Professor John McNeill, said the officers did not obtain enough information, and did not circulate correct information.

In addition, they did not carry out intelligence checks on the national police Scottish Intelligence Database which would have provided information that may have helped them stop and arrest the driver before the crash.

The investigation also revealed that Tayside Division staff were accessing an old intelligence system which included out-of-date information.

Professor McNeill said: "My investigation has revealed a number of areas of concern in relation to how Police Scotland handled this incident.

"There are clearly lessons to be learned by individual officers, but there are wider issues that should be addressed - specifically in relation to the use of out-of-date intelligence systems by Tayside Division."

Police Scotland said: "We will consider the findings carefully and make sure that any concerns are addressed.''